University of Chicago students couldn’t attend Mass this weekend because church officials insisted it’s unsafe to worship when 0.6 percent of young people threatened more by flu contracts COVID-19.
This was not the result of a directive from the secular UChicago administration. The decision came directly from the archbishop of Chicago, Cardinal Blase Joseph Cupich, who ordered the campus church to cancel Mass for students due to the campus COVID “outbreak.” Not only did the bishop cancel Mass for students on campus, but he instructed them not to attend anywhere else.
Per Cupich’s directive, Calvert House Chaplain Fr. Andrew Liaugminas and Associate Director of Campus Ministry Matthew Moran agreed to bar students from the Eucharist. Moran wrote the following in an April 16 email to undergrads: “Recognizing that most of our congregation is affiliated with the University, the Archdiocese has asked us to refrain from all in-person liturgies and events while the special measures are in force.”
Moran confirmed on the phone that the archdiocese requested students not go to Mass or seek Holy Communion at St. Thomas the Apostle, a nearby open Catholic church. He wrote in his email to students that it would be “risky” and “scandalous for those aware of the [university] restrictions.”
Providing the university administration doesn’t extend its amped-up lockdowns, Calvert House is set to resume Mass on Wednesday. Unfortunately, Mass resumption at the campus Catholic Church still isn’t pre-pandemic “business as usual.” Calvert House makes it as difficult as possible for students to attend Mass by forcing them to sign up in advance and imposing strict capacity limits and social distancing. Students are turned away if they fail to sign up for Mass and the chapel is at capacity.
Your Body Is More Important Than Your Soul
In an email Moran wrote to me in February, he said turning people away from Mass to comply with social distancing is “how we show obedience to our bishop as Catholics.”
But when college-aged individuals have a 99.9 percent COVID survivability rate and are suffering unprecedented rates of depression and suicidal thoughts, canceling Mass based on the whims of the university administration and Chicago public health department is wrong. Church attendance has plummeted at precisely the time people need it most. Submitting to university and government recommendations that are not even based on science sends a callous and cowardly message to one’s flock.
To those who live in the Archdiocese of Chicago, Cupich’s lack of courage and evangelical zeal is not the least bit surprising. In a survey that scaled the trustworthiness and orthodoxy of individual U.S. bishops, Cupich was ranked the “worst” U.S. bishop. Since the onset of the pandemic, Cupich has been one of the most compliant bishops in America. He immediately shuttered churches and, when they finally reopened, he made it as difficult as possible for people to attend Mass.
A year ago, a group of laity in Chicago formed the “Saint Charles Borromeo Society” to call on Cupich to reopen churches and restore public Mass. “We are desperately in need of spiritual leadership during this pandemic, and that is sorely lacking in the archdiocese of Chicago,” said one of the organizers. Cupich coldly and arrogantly refused to meet with the group.
Not only is Cupich collapsing church attendance by voluntarily imposing excessive COVID rules and regulations, but he is permanently closing many historic and beautiful Catholic Chicago Churches with “vibrant communities.” Julie Sawicki, president of the Society of St. Adalbert, a group fighting to preserve St. Adalbert Church in Pilsen, Chicago, recently lambasted Cupich for failing to take care of the faithful in these difficult times: “It is especially disappointing and painful that the Archdiocese of Chicago embarked on a path of closure, liquidation and sale instead of one of renewal and revitalization. Cardinal [Blase] Cupich we ask you please follow canon law, guide the faithful, [and] cater to the faithful, not to investors.”
Cupich’s Moral Failures Are Well-Known
Cupich has a history of poor leadership and out-of-touch priorities. He has repeatedly made woke statements to the Chicago Catholic community and taken stands on partisan current events. Following the January Capitol riot, Cupich released a strong statement, calling those involved a “national disgrace.” However, on the long summer of Black Lives Matter riots that continue to the present, Cupich remains silent.
He also doesn’t have a history of standing up for Catholic teachings. After the inauguration of Joe Biden, Cupich slammed the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops for publicly criticizing Biden’s immoral and anti-Catholic positions on abortion, human sexuality, and the family. Cupich shared his own congratulatory statement for the inauguration of the most radically pro-abortion administration in American history, and his letter did not even include a defense of Catholic values.
In June 2019, Cupich refused to enforce Canon 915 and withhold the Eucharist from pro-abortion politicians, while chastising priests who do. Given that Cupich scandalously told priests in 2011 not to participate in 40 Days for Life vigils, one has to wonder if he is pro-life at all. In January 2019, Cupich was the keynote speaker at the annual conference for the Association of U.S. Catholic Priests, a dissonant, leftist group of priests who have called for the “open discussion” of women priests.
A Long History of Covering Up Sex Allegations
Most disturbing of all is that Cupich has a long history of being embroiled in sexual abuse scandals. While he was bishop of Spokane in 2010 through 2015, Cupich was informed that seven priests credibly accused of sexual abuse were being placed, unsupervised, at Gonzaga University.
It was later revealed that Cupich did not tell the Spokane bishop, Thomas Daly, about the abusers. When the story broke in 2018, it led to the abrupt resignations of two top Gonzaga administrators four days later—yet Cupich continues to be archbishop of Chicago.
In 2016, Cupich presented disgraced rapist Cardinal Theodore McCarrick with the “Spirit of Francis” award. Just a few years later, McCarrick was found guilty of abuse of power and sexual crimes against adults and minors. He was dismissed from the clergy in February 2019.
In a 2018 interview with NBC News regarding the sexual abuse crisis in the Catholic Church, Cupich defended Pope Francis against those who accused him of protecting perpetrators. “The pope has a bigger agenda,” Cupich said of the sexual abuse scandal, “He’s got to get on with other things, of talking about the environment and protecting migrants and carrying on the work of the church. We’re not going to go down a rabbit hole on this.”
Cupich’s statement disregarding abuse in the church is insensitive. Moreover, it’s deeply troubling. From 2008 to 2011, Cupich was the chair of the Bishops’ Committee on the Protection for Children and Young People, whose purpose is to address abuse in the church. Cupich clearly was never committed to the task.
All this is only the tip of the iceberg. In 2018, the Illinois attorney general announced that Cupich and other Illinois bishops withheld the names of least 500 priests accused of sexual abuse. The Church Militant news site reported in early March 2019 that Cupich waited nearly a month before removing a seminary rector found in possession of male child porn. Cupich also failed to immediately report the priest to law enforcement, which gave the priest time to get rid of the primary evidence of his crime.
In 2018, Complicit Clergy created an online petition for Cupich to resign. The petition includes an ongoing list of Cupich’s scandals.
Putting the City of Man Above the City of God
Cupich seems more interested in woke virtue signaling, closing churches, and covering for child rapists than he is in spreading the gospel and administering the Eucharist in a crime-ridden, murderous city that desperately needs the church. To the young Catholics at UChicago and to the rest of the Chicago Archdiocese, Cupich is sending a message: political posturing is more important than Holy Mass and the sacraments. According to his edicts, church is decidedly non-essential.
Thanks to Cupich’s overt corruption, Chicago’s priests are keenly aware of the type of man Cupich is. Rather than tacitly watch as Cupich fails his flock, we need hero priests who are willing to defend the faith from the malice of its enemies—who prowl on the inside of the church walls just as much as they do on the outside.
For centuries, Christians have died for their faith. Even today, Christians remain the world’s most persecuted religion. Christians are killed and churches are destroyed every single day in places like North Korea, Afghanistan, Somalia, Libya, Pakistan, Eritrea, Yemen, Iran, Nigeria, and India.
Yet, in Chicago, Cupich is denying young, spiritually hungry Catholics the bread of life, the Eucharist, and the Catholic fellowship they so desperately need. While students are far from home, missing their families, and experiencing unprecedented isolation and loneliness during a pandemic that is less deadly for them than the seasonal flu, Cupich turns his back and locks the church doors.
“For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.” (Ephesians 6:12) Does this sound like Cupich’s struggle? In order to appease public health mandarins and hide from the Sauron’s eye of the corporate media, the Cardinal is more concerned about saving his flock from a bad cold than saving their souls.
Reading Evita’s piece is the most awaking experience for the worrying Catholics that steadily are losing faith in their corrupt leaders at the very top of the Hierarchy. We all are the Church and young Catholics like Evita are the hope for the future of The Kingdom of God in a seemingly godless world that chooses Dr. Fauci over The Divine Providence.
Ignoring your immediate bias (saying you are Evita’s grandmother), your words express such hatred and contempt for Dr. Fauci and the “godless” word. How is that “loving thy neighbor?” Your and Evita’s slander of Cardinal Cupich is a sin, as “Whoever conceals hatred with lying lips and spreads slander is a fool” (Proverbs 10:18). Your greatest irony is to replace your faith in the Lord with the ideas of faithless conspiracy theorists; wake up: you are worshipping false idols
You are projecting. There’s no detectable “hatred and contempt” in the above comment, only an observation about the “seemingly godless world”. Your comment, on the other hand, contains so much judgment of another believer… bias, sin, conspiracy theory, worshipping false idols. “Why do you see the speck that is in your brother’s eye, but do not notice the log that is in your own eye?” (Matthew 7:3)
This is nothing more than an attempted political hit-piece against someone you disagree with—the first of many, I expect. I’m no apologist for the Catholic Church, and Cupich is not perfect, but he is not corruption personified as you portray him. The sources you use, though, provide a much clearer image of what this article is intended to communicate, and what you actually believe. You’ve included wonderfully reliable sites like churchmilitant.com, which had to change its name from “Real Catholic TV” when they were notified by the church that they essentially weren’t worthy of using the word “Catholic” in their name, and lifesitenews.com, which went out of its way to refer to governor JB Pritzker as a (((non-Christian))).
I also find it funny that so much of your content is focused on “campus orthodoxy,” but you treat this particular archbishop’s low orthodoxy as a bad thing, and use “dissonant” as an insult against a group of priests that (checks notes) called for *open discussion* of women priests, as if that were so obviously a bad thing. It sounds to me like you also want campus orthodoxy, just in the other direction. “We refuse to be coddled” though, am I right?
Now that you’ve made a name for yourself, I expect you’ll have a long, successful career in the right-wing media sphere. Future journalists reporting on Ms. Duffy’s commentary, take note of this, since I don’t imagine she’ll be nearly as overt in the future.
Miss Duffy offers clarity and orthodoxy, something that many of us are thirsty for. If Cupich denies the Eucharist to his flock, I am grateful that she points it out.
Orthodoxy means holding the right opinion and it matters on one issue only: the truth. Low orthodoxy on matters of Biblical truth is nothing to admire. That’s corruption. By contrast, anyone aligned with truth and virtue will be a dissident in the academy because campus orthodoxy has nothing to do with truth.
Bruh I’m not a Catholic, so the idea that orthodoxy = “the truth” is very much not a given outside that belief system. Perhaps if she wanted to communicate that that’s the case within Catholicism, she should have said so instead of treating it as a self-evident fact.
You find it “funny” that she opposes orthodoxy on campus while simultaneously advocating orthodoxy among the clergy. But it makes perfect sense, and is perfectly consistent, to people who believe in objective truth. It’s only funny to relativists, who think all orthodox beliefs are equivalent in value.
On its surface level, this article presents itself as a discussion of the ethics of cancelling religious services during a pandemic. The bizarre 180 turn to discussing Cupich’s involvement with covering up child sexual abuse feels insensitive considering the overall tone and purpose of the article. To my eye, it seems like Duffy is using the suffering of children as a means to make a completely separate political argument. Moreover, by mentioning Cupich’s silence as a brief tangent used only as one entry on a list of perceived moral wrongs, she effectively ranks complicity in the repeated abuse of children as a lesser moral wrong than closing one church for a week and asking worshipers to reserve spaces online.
Miss Duffy offers clarity and orthodoxy, something that many of us are thirsty for. If Cupich denies the Eucharist to his flock, I am grateful that she points it out.
As someone who is a practicing Catholic, there are other accessible ways to go to Mass on campus without going through Calvert House. Yes, the restrictions are frustrating, but isn’t protecting the vulnerable and keeping the community safe Christ-like? Wouldn’t Christ want you to not jeopardize those around you by attending Mass after potentially having been exposed to Covid?
And sure, the Archbishop may be corrupt, but I don’t see how his corrupt past plays into these decisions. This was pretty clearly an attempt to stop the spread of a virus that – while you may not be directly affected – could affect someone more vulnerable than you.
This article compares Calvert House closing for literally 2 weekends to sexual abuse, which is steep and not a fair comparison to victims of sexual abuse
. I was upset about not going to Mass, too, but I did recognize that for the safety of my community it was best to not. You had the option to tune in virtually or find another parish in the area. It’s not like Calvert House is your only option to go to church, and it’s not like this huge grievance against you is equivalent to any of the other scandals listed.
Also, the signup is literally just signing up online every week?? It’s not a huge restriction. I’m not sure why you’re suddenly acting like it’s “impossible” to worship – it is very much possible and feasible and this one weekend with large spikes will not be the end of the world. If not going to church for 2 weekends is your biggest concern with UChicago and the Catholic Church, I am quite frankly jealous.
Regarding the last point, your jealousy at the author’s concerns. What concerns do you have that are bigger than the ability to attend church?
Taking my insulin injections. Checking my blood sugar. Making sure I don’t die of diabetic ketoacidosis. You know, that kind of stuff.
Diabetes is a raw deal and your jealousy of people who don’t have a chronic illness weighing on their minds is understandable. I hope you are able to get the lifesaving medicine you need despite COVID. Assuming most readers don’t need insulin injections to survive, though, would you say the freedom to attend church should be their next biggest concern? Or do college students have other more important concerns?
Given the author’s last article on how being required to sign up for gym sessions makes it “impossible” to exercise, and how now being required to sign up for Mass makes it “impossible” to worship, I think I t’s pretty clear that Ms. Duffy simply cannot deal with even minor inconveniences in her daily life, which makes sense considering her rich and influential parents. Or to use her own words, it’s just something that “her coddled mind can’t handle.”
This discussion descended into personal attacks – rich parents, career promoting, biased grandmothers. This is an opinion piece. Use your brains to argue your position without diving into a bag of doxing to disparage the writer.
This is indeed an opinion piece, but it’s an opinion piece by a member of the university community who is obviously using her status as a student for her own personal gain at the expense of the quality of campus discourse. Also, pointing out that her parents are rich and influential (one of them was a Congressman ffs) does not constitute “doxxing.” As for the personal attacks, I’m simply using the same language that she used in the past to disparage another member of the university community, one with far less of a platform.
Agreed and well said Judith.
I hope Chicago Thinker writers and readers study basic logic and the most common fallacies.
One of the most common fallacies is the “Ad Hominem attack”. Instead of responding to the other person’s arguments, his/her “logic”, they attack the person.
It goes like this:
“Your argument is wrong, because you or your parents, your church, your race are bad, evil people”.
If any Chicago Thinker readers believe Evita has written something that they disagree with they should respond to her arguments and not just make ad hominem attacks.
Evita is right in criticizing Cardinal Cupich. He is more of a threat to the Church than any force from the outside is.
Meanwhile at my former parish in Indonesia, which was bombed on Palm Sunday, the security guard who suffered burning all over his body, is attending mass for the first time. (I’m not sure of the others who were injured). The parishioners are celebrating online and in person as they see fit and the faithful say that “God never sleeps” as they continue to worship in spite of the usual persecution prevalent in Indonesia. We need what C.S. Lewis would call “Men with Chests.”
Is our Chicago Catholic archbishop Blase Joseph Cupich part of the dreadful “Liberation Theology Leftist Cult” ?
“Revolution Theology” started in Central and South American majority Catholic countries – presenting traditional Marxist Leftist revolutionary politics and terror in a nominal “Catholic Christian” disguise. Revolutionary Marxists and open Communists always had a problem with Catholic/Christian peasants rejecting revolutionary Marxism’s atheism.
So, it was purely a marketing, advertising decision to form “Revolutionary Theology” – many Nicaraguan Sandinista Communist leaders were revolutionary theology Catholic priests. The traditional Polish Catholic Pope took strong exception to this. The Current Catholic (in name) only Pope Francis appears to be “revolutionary theology”. Barack Obama’s crazed mentor Jeremiah Wright was part of a related extreme, White hating “Black Revolutionary Theology political/religious cult.
Do you remember during WWII the secret masses held in multiple countries under risk of execution? Faith was stronger than evil. Lockdowns are evil.
